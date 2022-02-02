Bigg Boss 15 came to a thrilling end last Sunday and Tejasswi Prakash took home the prestigious trophy along with the cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh. On the other hand, dancer/choreographer Nishant Bhat who won many hearts with his entertaining nature stood 5th as he decided to take home Rs 10 lakh from the winners’ amount. While he was in the BB house, there were reports that claimed the channel has already roped him to judge Dance Deewane Junior. In a recent chat, the dancer reacts to the same.

Apart from Bhat and Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal became the 1st runner up, while Karan Kundrra 2nd. Shamita Shetty was evicted in the 4th position and Rashami Desai stood 6th. The Naagin 6 actresses’ victory didn’t go well with the audience as netizens thought it was an unfair decision by the makers or channel.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat felt happy and in a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, the dancer spoke about rumours of him judging Dance Deewane Junior. He told, “Abhi tak aisa kuch hua nahi hai, but there are other things also happening, so if it gets confirmed I will let you guys know. But, if they ask me, I will definitely love to do it. Let’s see.”

Talking about his further plans, Nishant Bhat adds, “I have done dancing shows, and I have won also it. I want to be a judge; I want to do movies (as a choreographer) and music videos. But, for 10-15 days, I just want to do aaram. I am going to chill with friends, drink, be normal, and feel normal. I am getting a FOMO of Bigg Boss woh thoda kam karunga, and then I will focus on all these things. But, definitely, I want to be a judge now.”

The dancer also spoke about his journey in Salman Khan’s show saying, “It was a madhouse which I am going to miss a lot. But yes, for six months it gave me a new life and new energy. I got to know a lot of things about myself.”

“Bigg Boss has given me a lot; after coming out I am seeing the love that I have got, I have never got this much love in my life. So, I am very happy and grateful,” Nishant Bhat concludes.

