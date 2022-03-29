Actor Ranjit Punia looks quite impressed with Rakul Preet Singh after working with her in ‘Attack’. He essays the character of the Indian defence force security in-charge.

Ranjit praises the performance of Rakul in the movie and says: “Rakul was the most enthusiastic person on the sets. Her energy was unparalleled. The entire unit used to get energetic upon her presence. She was in the character till her bones. The same has been reflected in her performance and very soon the audiences will be able to see it on the screens.”

Ranjit Punia added, “I was stunned to see her (Rakul Preet Singh) perform live on the first day on the sets. I am blessed to have scenes with this dynamo of an actress.”

Ranjit Punia was last seen portraying in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The Attack actor has been working in both Hindi and Punjabi films. His last Punjabi project was Gippy Grewal’s directorial ‘Shava ni Girdharilal’ with Yami Gautam.

“Working with actors who come from a similar background is an awe-inspiring experience. Both of us started from modeling and working across industries; she (Rakul Preet Singh) is one of the favorite choices to be the female lead down south.”

“Also, both of us did not have any connections in the industry and made it independently. I respect the space that Rakul has been able to create for herself, she is an inspiration for many. She inspired me to work harder and make myself a better actor,” concludes Ranjit.

