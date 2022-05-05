Prabhu Deva To Make Vishnu Manchu Groove On His Steps In His Next!

Renowned choreographer-turned-actor and director Prabhu Deva will be choreographing a special song in Telugu star Vishnu Manchu’s next film co-starring Payal Rajput.

Sources say that the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the audience has a whale of a time.

As part of this effort, the unit has decided to have a song specially choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

Says a source, “Prabhu Deva is on board to choreograph a special song for Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film. Shooting of the song has started today after elaborate preparation and it is going very well. The shoot has been going on for the past two weeks in Hyderabad and this is the film’s second schedule.”

The makers wanted a specific look and scale for the song and they felt that there was no one else who could pull it off like Prabhu Deva.

For his part, Vishnu says, “It is a fab song and we are dancing to some cracker steps. It is a dream to work with Prabhu Deva. We are hopeful that it is the kind of song that will resonate with the masses.”

The much-awaited film has been written by G Nageshwar Reddy, who has directed films like ‘Denikaina Ready’ and ‘Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam’.

Touted to be an action-comedy entertainer, the film will be directed by director Eeshaan Surya and dialogues have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu with cinematographer Chota K Naidu behind the lens. Anup Rubens will be composing the music.

