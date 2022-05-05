Ever since theatres opened in India in the post-Covid era, viewers have been catching their favourite films in huge numbers there. Over the last couple of months, the films the audiences have caught the most in theatres include could South Indian films – namely the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 and the Telugu superhit RRR.

Don’t trust us. Well, have a look at the box office number of the recent film and it will show you how much love the movies from the South film industries have been receiving all over the country. In fact, as per the latest numbers, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada movies have made it to the top 10 movies made in the country.

Taking a look at the latest box office numbers, the Prashanth Neel directorial – that sees Yash reprise his role of Rocky from the 2018 film has made it to the top 2 of the highest-grossing films in India. You read that right. The BO numbers indicate that KGF: Chapter 2 has grossed more than SS Rajamouli’s RRR to make it No. 2. The highest-grossing film at the Indian box office India is still Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

But that’s not all. While KGF: Chapter 2 is the second highest-grossing film in India, the Yash starrer is also the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film. Only behind Baahubali 2, the Prashanth Neel directorial has surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal (₹387.39 crore)to make it #2. Talking about the BO numbers of the film, the Telugu film’s Hindi dubbed version made ₹511.30 crore while the Kannada film’s Hindi version made ₹391.65 crore. SS Rajamouli’s RRR collected ₹360.31 crore.

Talking about the worldwide collection of Indian films, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still at the top of the line with ₹1899.35 crore – a major chunk of which came from China. Following it is Baahubali 2 which has minted around ₹1800 crore. Coming in next is RRR with around ₹1112 crore and then Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2 with a worldwide gross of around ₹1086 crore. The fifth place on this list is occupied by Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan with ₹915 crores.

