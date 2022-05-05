On Wednesday, Heropanti 2 collected 2.75 crores* at the box office. Compared to 3.25 crores* that it had collected on Tuesday (Eid), these are at least stable numbers as the holiday season is coming into play.

Of course the numbers are still low and the not the kind that would make those associated with the film celebrate. However when compared to the kind of big drop that was evidenced on Monday, at least there is something that has come in the couple of days to follow, which means there is hope that the numbers would stay over the 2 crores mark today as well.

So far, the film has collected 25 crores* and with the kind of footfalls that have been seen in the last couple of days, at least a lifetime score of 30 crores is in sight. Yes, there is a lot more that was expected out of the film given the kind of credentials involved. However, such is the unpredictable state of affairs currently when it comes to audience stepping in for the movies that it would be a period of wait-n-watch before things begin to normalise again.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

