Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday last night. He threw a grand bash that witnessed the presence of Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani amongst others. But also present were Salman Khan and his ex-partners Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Netizens are mercilessly having a gala time wondering what would happen inside! Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Salman had dated Aishwarya back in 1999. They were the IT couple of Bollywood but things fell through in 2002 when the actress accused the superstar of harassing her. On the other hand, he dated Katrina Kaif sometime around 2005 but the couple called it quits after togetherness of around 5 years.

It is being tough for netizens to believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif could all be in a single room. It is widely known that Bollywood exes often ignore each other. But it looks like Karan Johar has made it possible with his birthday bash, that was attended by all the three stars.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the event with her husband Abhishek Bachchan while Katrina Kaif made a stunning entry with hubby Vicky Kaushal. It was Salman Khan who entered alone and netizens began mercilessly trolling him in a viral video.

A user wrote, “Salman ashwariya and Katrina ak hi jaga….what funnnnn”

Another joked, “Wow Katrina and ash also there.”

A fan joked, “we want #VicKat and Salman ‘s picture together”

A concerned viewer wrote, “he looks so sad as Katrina is inside and he madly loves and worships her.”

“Aishwarya Rai bhi aayi hai😢 bhoi kese samna karenge,” another commented.

Check out the viral video ft Salman Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

