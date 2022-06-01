Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana has gone down memory lane and reminisced about her meeting with popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was brutally murdered on Sunday in broad daylight.

Advertisement

Himanshi took to her Instagram stories, where she penned down her memories of her meeting Sidhu in Canada. She said she will never forget his soft behaviour and their meeting.

Advertisement

Himanshi Khurana wrote in Punjabi: “Main jaffi pake bhra keha c tenu� agle din mere lai dinner rakhia c Canada� mere lai restaurant de bahar khada c� main notice kita mismatch kpre paye hoye c� par innocence or humbleness sadgi kinni c�: oh naram behaviour mainu eh mulaqat hamesha yaad rahu..

Check out the post shared by Himanshi Khurana on Sidhu Moode Wala below:

(I hugged you and called you a brother� The next day you kept a dinner for me in Canada. You stood outside the restaurant for me� I noticed that you wore mismatched clothes but you had so much innocence, humbleness and simplicity in you: I will always remember your soft behavior and our meet.)”

Sidhu Moose Wala was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

It is learnt that an AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

His cremation took place on Tuesday in his village Moosa.

Must Read: Salaar: Prabhas’ Weight Issues Leaves Prashanth Neel In Misery, Won’t Resume The Shoot Until Star Gets In Perfect Shape?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram