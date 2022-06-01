Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note on the demise of singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab on Sunday. His cremation took place on Tuesday. Asim recalled his meeting with him and wrote: “I remember when I was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, I came all the way to Moosa Pind just to see you and how proud I was to witness an artiste like you.”

Asim Riaz added: “You made me listen songs from your album Moosetape, we had conversations how Tupac was so fearless, about his music and all the West and East Coast conversations, we ate food from the same plate and you made me have missi roti, we had a ball brother that nite and then later you told me after when I made you listen my built in pain track..”

Asim Riaz remembered how Sidhu Moose Wala motivated him to continue making music, saying: “Asim dont stop making music, that thing is gonna stay with me for ever sidhu and your music� RIp @sidhu_moosewala.”

