Sofia Vergara led Griselda: Limited Series, one of her career-best performances, and the show is getting love from the viewers by staying on top for the second consecutive week. There are a few new entries in Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows in English for January 29-February 4, 2024.

Sofia’s series is inspired by the events of the drug mafia Griselda Blanco; while people praise the Modern Family star, the real-life son of Blanco felt she was too ugly to play his mother. The views and hours people invest in the series prove Blanco’s son daily.

From Sofia Vergara’s Griselda to Michelle Yeoh’s The Brothers Sun, check out the global top 10 TV shows on Netflix. The streaming giant is often credited for starting the concept of binge-watching, and it is now an essential source of entertainment in every household. Check out the list here.

1. Griselda: Limited Series

Griselda: Limited Series is leading at the top spot and has a massive gap regarding views, with the show in the second position. Sofia Vergara’s show has earned 20.6 million views, and the viewers have spent 114.1 million hours watching it.

2. Alexander: The Making of a God: Season 1

Alexander: The Making of a God: Season 1 is about Alexander III of Macedon, popularly known as Alexander the Great, tracing his campaign across Asia. The show has received 7.1 million views and has been watched for 27.7 million hours.

3. American Nightmare: Season 1

The series has crawled down one more position in its third week. American Nightmare: Season 1 has been watched for 12.6 million hours, which earned it 5.6 million views.

4. Fool Me Once: Limited Series

Fool Me Once: Limited Series has been on the list for five weeks, and this week, it has earned 5.1 million views. Netflix users have spent 33 million hours on this thriller.

5. Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

With Alexander: The Making of a God entering Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows list at number two, the previous week’s third most-watched show, Love on the Spectrum: Season 2, has moved down by one position. It has generated 2.3 million views, and the users have watched it for 11.8 million hours.

6. The Tourist: Season 1

The thriller drama featured in the Australian Outback revolves around a man who loses his memory after a road accident. He goes on a path to remember his past with limited clues. The show has been watched for 11.4 million hours, generating 1.6 million views.

7. The Brothers Sun: Season 1

This is another repeater on the list and has been there for five weeks. The Brothers Sun: Season 1 has been watched for 11.5 million hours and has 1.6 million views.

8. Yellowstone: Season 1

This Kevin Costner-led drama is on its hattrick week. Yellowstone: Season 1 generated 1.5 million views, and the series has been watched for 11.1 million hours by the users.

9. NASCAR: Full Speed: Season 1

NASCAR: Full Speed: Season 1 is a sports documentary following star drivers competing for a NASCAR championship. It is on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows list with 1.5 million views. The series has been watched for 5.7 million hours.

10. Young Sheldon: Season 6

Previously, the first and second seasons of The Big Bang Theory spin-off were on the list, but now the sixth season has made its space with 1.3 million views. It has been watched for 9.5 million hours.

