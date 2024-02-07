After being on the list of Netflix’s Top 10 Films for ten weeks, the animated movie Leo is one more on it! The latest list sees some new entries, with The Super Mario Bros Movie still hanging in there. Lift has been dethroned from its #1 position to #3. The streaming platform is here with the report card for the week of January 29-February 4. Scroll below to find out which films are keeping the subscribers busy.

Netflix brings out the Global Top 10 list for TV shows in English and non-English and films in English and non-English. They tally the number of views a movie receives and the number of hours the subscribers spend on them. The process is the same for TV shows. We will be covering the TV Shows in a separate article.

From Kevin Hart’s Lift to Brad Pitt’s Fury, Netflix’s Top 10 Films list has some fine movies from different genres. Check out where Pitt’s movie has ended up and on which number lies the blockbuster video game movie, The Super Mario Bros Movie. See the complete list below-

1. The Greatest Night in Pop –

It is a one-hour and thirty-seven-minute documentary that recorded scenes of famous musicians gathering to record a charity single for the African famine relief. The recording took place on January 25, 1985. The movie is #1 with 11.9 million views; subscribers have watched it for 19.2 million hours.

2. Orion and the Dark

Orion and the Dark is an animated fantasy-comedy by DreamWorks Animation. The voice cast comprises Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, and more. It is enjoying the second spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Films list with 10 million views. The viewers spent 15.5 million hours on the movie.

3. Lift

Kevin Hart’s comedy action movie Lift is still in the top three, and this week, it has earned 8.2 million views and has been watched for 14.7 million hours.

4. Deep Fear

The movie, starring Mădălina Diana Ghenea, Ed Westwick, Macarena Gomez, and others, is about a woman who faces dangers both above and below the ocean’s surface when her solo sailing trip in the Caribbean turns into a fight for survival. It has earned 7.6 million views and has been watched for 10.8 million hours.

5. The Postcard Killings

The crime drama film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen is about a New York detective investigating his daughter’s death, who was murdered while on her honeymoon in London. He takes a journalist’s help after discovering other couples in Europe have suffered the same fate. The movie has been watched for 8.5 million hours and 4.9 million views.

6. Minions

Minions is a spin-off movie of the Despicable Me franchise. It is about Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob being recruited by a villain who, along with her husband, plans to take over the world. It has 4 million views, and the subscribers have spent 6.1 million hours watching this fun movie.

7. The Vow

The romance drama is starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. It is about Paige going into a coma after a car accident and then waking up with severe memory loss. Her husband tries to win her heart and make her fall in love with him again. It has 3.8 million views, and people have watched it for 6.6 million hours.

8. The Super Mario Bros Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie is on the list for the tenth time now; last week, it was at the number seven spot. The film has been watched for 5.3 million hours, earning 3.5 million views.

9. Fury

It is an American war film starring Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman, Jon Bernthal, and more and has 3.3 million views. It has been watched for 7.3 million hours. The David Ayer film is about a grizzled tank commander making tough decisions while he and his crew fight against Germany in April 1945.

10. The Hill

The sports drama about a baseball player with a spine disorder was in fourth place last week but has ended up in last place now. The movie has managed to earn 3.2 million views and has been watched for 6.8 million hours.

