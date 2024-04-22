Deadpool & Wolverine’s full-length trailer is all set to drop today, and the lead actor, Ryan Reynolds, has used an amazing trick to share the news with the fans. Hugh Jackman has joined in on the fun as well. The movie’s first teaser trailer was dropped during the Super Bowl halftime in February and became one of the most viewed trailers. Ryan has dropped a new poster and a teaser to announce the news, and the fans have never been more excited about a Monday before.

Hugh’s Wolverine was not shown in the first teaser trailer, but his mere shadow was enough to get the viewers an adrenaline rush. Ryan and Hugh are great buddies in real life, and the Green Lantern star has used the power of his friendship for a great deed, as it is not unknown to people how much they love and adore the Aussie actor in the part of a mutant with Adamantium claws. Keep scrolling for more.

On Sunday, Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds shared a teaser where Deadpool delivers a monologue and says, “Eventually, you’re gonna hang up the claws, and it’s gonna make a lot of people very sad.” It featured clips from 2017’s Logan, where Wolverine died, and had clips from the X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Deadpool 2. As the compilation plays, Wade Wilson continues, “But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again. And when he does, say ‘yes.'”

By the end of the teaser, Ryan Reynolds’ character says, “I’ve always wanted to ride with you, Log,” with Wolverine appearing in the frame in his yellow and blue suit, but the image is not so clear. In another video shared by the Deadpool & Wolverine star, he used the Deadpool 2 end credit scene and wrote, “It took seven years and a lot of begging, but my Deadpool 2 end credit dreams finally came true…”

In the new poster shared by Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool is seen caressing Wolverine’s claws. Hugh Jackman shared the teaser on his X account as well.

Check out the teasers and posters here:

It took seven years and a lot of begging but my Deadpool 2 end credit dreams finally came true… #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/h0ZbpJo8vv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024

Hugh got his nails done for this. #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/IARcysDn6U — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024



Here’s how the netizens have reacted to the announcement-

One of the users wrote, “I’ve never been more excited for a Monday in my life.”

Another complimenting Ryan wrote, “It’s pretty crazy how Ryan Reynolds always understands the assignment. The sheer consistency.”

“I just hope we get an exciting trailer that doesn’t give too much away. Can’t wait to see it though!” added another.

Followed by one saying, “The part about saving Marvel in the first trailer is a joke……but it’s really not.”

Another added, “This is gonna be freaking awesome.”

One fan said, “Thank you marvel Jesus.”

And, “Let’s go I’m hyped!!”

Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released on July 26.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

