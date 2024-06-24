Content is really the king in today’s time, and we love how low-budget films are achieving milestones at the box office. Sharvari led Munjya has turned out to be a huge surprise not just in India but in its global run. The supernatural horror comedy has crossed the 100 crore mark in worldwide earnings. Below are all the exciting details you need!

Munjya is the fourth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya. Aditya Sarpotdar has directed the film, which also stars Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. It was released on June 7, 2024, and has already been declared a massive success at the box office.

Munjya Domestic Box Office

At the Indian box office, Sharvari led film is fast-pacing towards the 100 crore club. It is the biggest success story of 2024 and is expected to earn around 110 crores in its lifetime. The last massive success in the franchise was Shraddha Kapoor‘s Stree, which made total box office collections of 130 crores.

Currently, Munjya stands at 87.31 crores after impressive collections of 7.20 crores on the third Sunday. The gross collections come to around 103.02 crores.

In less than three days, Kalki 2898 AD will hit the box office. While the genres are different, it is sure to impact footfalls. It majorly depends on the initial word-of-mouth, whether screens will be stolen or this Sharvari starrer will get its space to continue rising and shining all across!

Munjya Worldwide Box Office

As per the latest update, Munjya added another 3.60 crores gross to its kitty on day 17 in the overseas market. This takes its overall worldwide box office collections to 106.62 crores. The supernatural horror comedy is a huge success, considering its reported budget of only 30 crores!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ishq Vishk Rebound Box Office Collection Day 3: Has A Weekend Of Over 4 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News