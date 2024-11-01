The Greatest of All Time’s metaphor, where Thalapathy Vijay passes the baton to Sivakarthikeyan, was very accurate as he’s capable of taking Kollywood ahead. Today, we can see that he has proved himself to be the next big thing for the Tamil industry. His Amaran was always expected to start well, but now, the actual collection has exceeded everyone’s expectations and clocked the 4th biggest opening for a Tamil film in 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report of the day 1 collection!

The biographical action drama, helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, was released in theatres yesterday. It opened to overwhelmingly positive responses from critics, and almost every department of the film is receiving praise. The performance of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, along with Periasamy’s direction, is being hailed.

Thanks to the Diwali holiday, Amaran saw a superb response in advance booking, and as word-of-mouth was highly positive, it boosted the over-the-counter ticket sales. The occupancy throughout the day was solid, with evening and night shows going much above 80% for the Tamil version. Even the Telugu version performed better than expected.

Boosted by the holiday benefit, Amaran clocked a fantastic 21.80 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Around 80% of the collection came from Tamil Nadu, which clearly indicates the kind of pull Sivakarthikeyan is enjoying in the state. Even Telugu states did better than expected, as Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed a cumulative collection of over 3.50 crore net.

With such big numbers, Amaran registered the 4th biggest opening for Kollywood in 2024. As of now, The Greatest Of All Time is at the top with 45 crore. Vettaiyan and Indian 2 hold the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, with 32 crore and 26 crore. Now, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has joined them by surpassing Raayan’s 13.70 crore.

Even today, being a holiday, the film will maintain a stronghold. Considering the extraordinary start, it might see some drop today. But who knows, it might surprise us today as well. Let’s see what happens!

