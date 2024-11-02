Venom: The Last Dance seems to have found its place, and it is in China. People are enjoying the comic book action movie at the theatres as it continues to dominate at #1. It has beaten James Cameron’s helmed Avatar’s 2021 re-release collection and is on its way to surpassing Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine, Oppenheimer and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Scroll below for the deets.

The industry thought it would suffer the same fate as Joker: Folie a Deux, but it seems China might save its a*s. Although it might not experience the same success as its predecessors, it may not be a big failure like the Joker 2. It is potentially the last film in the Venom franchise; however, like every other Marvel movie, it too had end-credit scenes, and one hinted at the arrival of Knull on Earth. It will be interesting to see how that plays out. Meanwhile, Eddie arrives in New York City, where Peter Parker resides. Will the fans finally see them meet? That is still unknown.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance is unstoppable in China as it is still at #1 and collected a strong $3.2 million on its second Friday. The movie registered as the 2nd biggest second Friday post-COVID for comic book movies. It is only under Guardians of the Galaxy’s $4 million gross. Although the movie experienced a dip of 55.5% from last Friday, it has beaten Soul and Avatar [2021 re-release collection] with its $59.3 million cume.

For the unversed, Soul collected $57.3 million. Avatar was re-released in 2021, and it had collected $58 million back then. Venom 3 has surpassed its collections, becoming Hollywood’s 18th highest-grossing film post-COVID in just 10 days.

Venom: The Last Dance is on its way to beating Despicable Me 4’s $59.4 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $60.6 million, Oppenheimer’s $63.6 million, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom‘s $64.6 million cume to become the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood movie in China post-COVID. After beating Aquaman 2, Venom 3 will be 2nd highest-grossing comic book movie in the country.

Venom 3’s walk-up business is still going strong in China, with 92.1% of Thursday tickets being bought during the day and only 7.9% during pre-sales. The report further stated that Tom Hardy’s film sold $870K in pre-sales for the second Saturday and is playing over 99K screenings.

Venom: The Last Dance by Kelly Marcel is eyeing a $14 million-$17 million second weekend and a drop of 55%-45% in China. It was widely released on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 2: Earns 1.5 Times More Than The Entire 1st Weekend Of Srimurali’s Last Outing Maghadaja!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News