The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Malayalam supernatural comedy film, Padakkalam has been another successful outing from the Malayalam film industry. The is now inching towards 20 crores but is most likely to close its curtains below the same. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 33rd day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 33

The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer earned 5 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a major drop of around 58% since the movie amassed 12 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 16.63 crores.

The film is most likely to close its theatrical run below 20 crores since the day-wise collections have been drastically reduced now. While the exact budget of Padakkalam is unknown, it is reportedly mounted at a limited budget. Hence, the film is a success overall. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 19.62 crores.

Box Office Breakdown Of Padakkalam (Day 33)

Week 1: 4.68 crores

Week 2: 6.19 crores

Week 3: 3.41 crores

Week 4: 1.78 crores

Day 33: 5 lakhs

Total: 16.63 crores.

699% Higher Than Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Last Solo Theatrical Outing

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s last theatrical outing as a solo lead was the 2024 film, Extra Decent. The movie was a box office disaster wherein it only earned 2.08 crores in its lifetime. As compared to that, Padakkalam is racing ahead by a mammoth 699%.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Padakkalam has been directed by Manu Swaraj. Apart from Suraj Venjaramoodu, it also stars Sandeep Pradeep, Sharafudheen and Saaf in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

