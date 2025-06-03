The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Malayalam supernatural comedy film, Padakkalam has almost reached the last leg of its theatrical run. However, on its 26th day, it has finally managed to reach cross 2 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 26th day.

Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 26

On its 26th day, the Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer earned 13 lakhs. This was a drop of around 72% since the movie amassed 47 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 15.79 crores.

With this, the movie has finally managed to cross 15 crores. However, the day-wise collections are mostly in the lower levels now and it is most likely to wrap up below 20 crores. The film is also facing a tough competition from films like Prince And Family, Narivetta and Thudarum.

Check Out The Day-Wise Numbers Of Padakkalam At The Box Office.

Day 1: 24 lakh

Day 2: 44 lakh

Day 3: 80 lakh

Day 4: 1.09 crore

Day 5: 72 lakh

Day 6: 71 lakh

Day 7: 68 lakh

Day 8: 69 lakh

Day 9: 75 lakh

Day 10: 97 lakh

Day 11: 1.33 crore

Day 12: 88 lakh

Day 13: 82 lakh

Day 14: 75 lakh

Day 15: 70 lakh

Day 16: 44 lakh

Day 17: 56 lakh

Day 18: 67 lakh

Day 19: 38 lakh

Day 20: 36 lakh

Day 21: 30 lakh

Day 22: 26 lakh

Day 23: 27 lakh

Day 24: 38 lakh

Day 25: 47 lakh

Day 26: 13 lakh

Total: 15.79 crore

Remains 659% Higher Than Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Last Theatrical Outing

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s previous theatrical outing was as the lead was the 2024 film, Extra Decent. The movie amassed only 2.08 crore in its lifetime. Given its current India net collection of 15.79 crore, Suraj’s latest release remains 659% higher than his 2024 release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office: Prabhas To Make Indian Cinema’s Never-Seen Before Hattrick – Will He Break These 3 Records?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News