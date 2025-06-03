The Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Malayalam supernatural comedy film, Padakkalam has almost reached the last leg of its theatrical run. However, on its 26th day, it has finally managed to reach cross 2 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 26th day.
Padakkalam Box Office Collection Day 26
On its 26th day, the Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer earned 13 lakhs. This was a drop of around 72% since the movie amassed 47 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 15.79 crores.
With this, the movie has finally managed to cross 15 crores. However, the day-wise collections are mostly in the lower levels now and it is most likely to wrap up below 20 crores. The film is also facing a tough competition from films like Prince And Family, Narivetta and Thudarum.
Check Out The Day-Wise Numbers Of Padakkalam At The Box Office.
- Day 1: 24 lakh
- Day 2: 44 lakh
- Day 3: 80 lakh
- Day 4: 1.09 crore
- Day 5: 72 lakh
- Day 6: 71 lakh
- Day 7: 68 lakh
- Day 8: 69 lakh
- Day 9: 75 lakh
- Day 10: 97 lakh
- Day 11: 1.33 crore
- Day 12: 88 lakh
- Day 13: 82 lakh
- Day 14: 75 lakh
- Day 15: 70 lakh
- Day 16: 44 lakh
- Day 17: 56 lakh
- Day 18: 67 lakh
- Day 19: 38 lakh
- Day 20: 36 lakh
- Day 21: 30 lakh
- Day 22: 26 lakh
- Day 23: 27 lakh
- Day 24: 38 lakh
- Day 25: 47 lakh
- Day 26: 13 lakh
Total: 15.79 crore
Remains 659% Higher Than Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Last Theatrical Outing
Suraj Venjaramoodu’s previous theatrical outing was as the lead was the 2024 film, Extra Decent. The movie amassed only 2.08 crore in its lifetime. Given its current India net collection of 15.79 crore, Suraj’s latest release remains 659% higher than his 2024 release.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
