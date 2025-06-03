The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam mystery-comedy Detective Ujjwalan is maintaining a decent pace at the box office. The movie has finally managed to cross 5 crores on its 11th day. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 11th day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer earned around 19 lakhs. This was a drop of around 66% since the movie amassed 57 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 5.15 crores.

With this, the film has finally managed to cross 5 crores on its 11th day. However, it still needs an upward graph when it comes to its box office collection. It will need a more positive word of mouth to witness a favorable boost in the collection. However, it is also facing a tough competition from movies like Prince And Family, Narivetta and Thudarum.

Detective Ujjwalan Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: 69 Lakhs

Day 2: 78 Lakhs

Day 3: 85 Lakhs

Day 4: 30 Lakhs

Day 5: 50 Lakhs

Day 6: 25 Lakhs

Day 7: 22 Lakhs

Day 8: 35 Lakhs

Day 9: 45 Lakhs

Day 10: 57 Lakhs

Day 11: 19 Lakhs

Total: 5.15 Crore

528% Higher Than Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Last Comedy Drama

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s last comedy drama was the February 2025 release Machante Maalakha. For the unversed, the film was a box office flop and earned only 82 lakhs within its 11 days. As a result, with its current India net collection of 5.15 crore, Sreenivasan’s latest release remains 528% higher than his last comedy drama.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khaleja Re-Release Box Office (Closing Collection): Mahesh Babu Fails To Invade Into Thalapathy Vijay’s Kingdom, Settles For Spot 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News