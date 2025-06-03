The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam crime thriller Narivetta has been witnessing a smooth run at the box office. The film is currently very close to achieving a milestone at the global box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Narivetta Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned 68 lakhs on its 11th day when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a sharp drop of around 65% since the movie amassed 1.44 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 13.91 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 16.41 crores. The movie garnered 7.6 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Narivetta now comes to 24.01 crores.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Here Is The Box Office Breakdown Of The Action Film After 11 Days.

India net: 13.91 crore

India gross: 16.41 crore

Overseas gross: 7.6 crore

Worldwide gross: 24.01 crore

Narivetta To Topple The 8th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025? (Worldwide Box Office)

The Tovino Thomas starrer is now eyeing the spot of the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the global box office. The spot is occupied by Dileep’s Prince And Family whose current worldwide collection comes to 25.12 crores. Thus, Narivetta needs just 1.11 crores to topple the same and become the 8th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the global box office.

About The Film

Talking about Narivetta, the film is directed by Anuraj Manohar. Apart from Tovino Thomas, it also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran and Arya Salim in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Jaks Bejoy.

