Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and his stardom is unimaginable. The OG Khiladi of the Hindi film industry is known for his punctuality and disciplined way of living. He has now once again proved his diligence by continuing to shoot despite an injury. He has been reportedly busy shooting his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff in the UK. Keep reading to know everything about it and the dedication of Khiladi Kumar.

For the unversed, the OG Bade Mitan Chote Miyan was released in 1998 and it had Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the leading roles. The current film will unite two of the biggest action superstars of the Hindi film industry for the first time and the fans are highly excited about it.

A report in Pinkvilla states that Akshay Kumar suffered a serious knee injury while shooting an action sequence for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The report reveals that despite the injury Akshay is shooting a high-budgeted action sequence and the amount being spent is Rs 15 crores.

A source close to the development revealed, “Akshay Kumar has a bad tear on his knee and is every day even walking with the support of a stick to make things easy for him. However, work commitment and professionalism is keeping on his toes on the film set. Despite the injury, he is continuing to shoot the action scenes for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with all precautions.” According to the report, Hollywood stunt director Craig Macrae has been roped in for the film.

Describing how Akshay Kumar got injured, the source said, “It’s a chase sequence designed by Hollywood stunt director, Craig Macrae, and the Khiladi was injured in the midst of this shoot. Over Rs 15 crore are invested in this particular sequence and taking a break on the shoot here would result in work coming to standstill and also cause some monetary losses to the producers.” They added, “Akshay has always been a producer-friendly actor and hence decided to continue with the shoot even with an injured knee. He is doing all that he can for the film, the entire production unit as also his co-star, Tiger Shroff, is proud to see the kind of dedication Akshay has for his work.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are being helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is being produced under the banner Pooja Entertainment by Vasshu and Jackky Bhagnani. It is expected to release in the latter half of this year.

