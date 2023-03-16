Be it her films or any event, Jacqueline Fernandez has always made the audience go mad behind her with her sizzling dance performances. Having booked her incredible win of the ‘Women of Excellence’ award at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her film Hollywood film ‘Tell it Like a Woman,’ now the actress took over the aura with her electrifying performance at International Bhojpuri Film Awards that were recently held at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

The audience went crazy when Jacqueline set her feet on the stage of the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The actress was seen performing on her chartbuster songs ranging from Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Paani Paani, and Ra Ra Rakkamma. Bringing us a short glimpse of her performance at the award night Jacqueline Fernandez shared a short video on her social media.Apart from this, Jacqueline has been spreading her charm across international boundaries having booked her charismatic presence at pre-Oscar parties.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood and ‘Crack’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

