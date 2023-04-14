If you’re feeling demotivated to hit the gym, these fitness pictures of Bollywood actors will surely give you the push you need! These five actors have not only wowed us with their acting skills but also with their perfectly sculpted bodies. Take a look at these B-town hunks!

Varun Dhawan: No doubt Varun Dhawan is one of the most ultimate fitness machines in Bollywood.

In this the actor is seen flaunting his perfect abs. This was a snap from his workout hours at the gym.

Ishaan Khatter- We all know that Ishaan Khatter is a fitness freak. And we all know he works out at home. Ishaan too flaunts a ripped physique as he gives netizens a glimpse of how he gets into workout mode.

Gurmeet Choudhary – Gurmeet Choudhary has always been a fitness freak and his dedication towards his body has been seen many times.

In this picture Gurmeet Choudhary shares with his fans that through rigorous training and a strict diet you can achieve the body you want.

Shahid Kapoor- If fitness is the game, surely Shahid Kapoor has to be the name. He is among one of the fittest actors in the tinsel town. This picture shows his dedication towards workouts and his perfect chiseled body is completing the essence of the picture.

Hrithik Roshan- Exercising right is the most important factor to achieve your fitness goals. Hrithik has exercised and raised the fitness standards for everyone around. This picture of him in between the workout is something which will make you to hit the gym.

