Lionsgate’s “The Killer’s Game,” starring Dave Bautista, is expected to open with a whimper at the domestic box office after earning less than $500K in Thursday previews. Compared to the earnings of another new entry, Speak No Evil starring James McAvoy, the film came way under in paid previews.

The action comedy The Killer’s Game also stars Sofia Boutella, Pom Klementieff, Terry Crews, and more. Bautista plays an assassin who mistakenly places a hit on himself following a terminal misdiagnosis. The film opened in select theaters on Thursday, September 12, for paid previews and took in $300,000.

The action film is now reportedly eyeing an opening day take of $1 Million –$1.5 Million, including $300K in previews. The 3-day opening weekend haul is estimated to be between $2.5 Million and $ 4 Million (via Deadline). Meanwhile, the horror film Speak No Evil, which opened alongside The Killer’s Game, fared better than the action comedy, raking in $1.3 Million previews.

The James McAvoy starrer is also eyeing a Friday take of $5 Million and a $12.5 million 3-day opening weekend haul.

Speak No Evil also landed better reviews than The Killer’s Game. The horror film has an 84% critic score on the review aggregator site Totten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, critics failed to find the humour in the action comedy, which landed a 29% score.

A review in the Indie Wire read: “There’s a lot of fun to be had in this premise, but as it goes on, Perry’s film struggles to make the most of it. The world he places us in feels frustratingly underdeveloped.”

The Killer’s Game will open in theaters across North America on September 13, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

