Before getting married to Maanyata Dutt and leading a happy family life, actor Sanjay Dutt had grabbed several eyeballs for his personal life. After breaking up with his Rocky co-star Tina Munim, he tied the knot with actress Richa Sharma in the year 1987. However, trouble seeped into their marriage soon, and the former couple contemplated a divorce. Things worsened after Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Reportedly, Richa Sharma’s parents and sister accused Sanjay Dutt of allegedly neglecting her during her vulnerable health. The Khalnayak actor broke his silence on the same in an explosive throwback interview. For the unversed, the said interview with Movie Magazine was Dutt’s one of the first major interactions after he was released from jail in 1993 in his possession of arms case in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Sanjay Dutt instead blamed the family of his first wife for interfering too much in their marriage, which ultimately broke them apart. When asked if there are possibility of him getting back with Richa Sharma, he was quick to refuse the same. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor said, “Her parents, with their overprotectiveness, have damaged our lives. They interfered too much. They have hurled too many accusations at me.”

Sanjay questioned Richa Sharma’s family, stating that they could not often fly down to India from America to visit her, so how could they expect that he could be with his former wife frequently leaving his professional commitments at bay? Sanjay Dutt also stressed on the fact that the paychecks from his movies were also helping for Richa’s treatment. He also addressed the accusations from her family wherein they alleged that the actor did not wish to be seen with Richa in the public since she was losing her hair. The Dhamaal actor also strongly rubbished these accusations.

Sanjay Dutt revealed that he was not the kind of a man who would stop loving his wife if she started losing her hair. The actor revealed that he has instead stood beside his former wife whenever she needed him and also left his work to be with her in America, wherein she was undergoing her treatment. He accused Richa Sharma’s sister to spread these false rumors about him. On a concluding note, he kept on stressing that his marriage with Richa fell apart because of an interference from her family adding that they also kept him away from his daughter Trishala Dutt. He also hinted that his marriage with Richa started deteriorating even before her treatment since she used to crib a lot about India and his work lifestyle.

However, Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma never divorced legally. Sadly, Richa passed away in 1996 succumbing to her battle with the brain tumor. Sanjay married air hostess turned model Rhea Pillai in 1998 but they divorced in 2008. He then married Maanyata Dutt in 2008 and the couple welcomed their twins in 2010.

