The son of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. His recent movies have all performed well on the box-office including ‘Brahmāstra,’ ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, and ‘Animal.’ While Kapoor has dabbled in contemporary and action-packed roles, fans are eagerly awaiting his portrayal of Lord Rama in ‘Ramayana,’ a cinematic adaptation of the ancient epic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ is set to be one of India’s most ambitious projects, with cutting-edge visual effects and a stellar ensemble cast. Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubery are set to star as Maa Sita, Ravana, Hanuman, and Laxman respectively. The film further features industry veterans like Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Sheeba Chaddha. Slated for a two-part release in 2026 and 2027, the film aims to be a milestone in Indian cinema.

Namit Malhotra says the story of Ramayana is universal

Producer Namit Malhotra, the head of VFX giant DNEG, envisions ‘Ramayana’ as India’s defining moment on the global cinematic stage. With seven Academy Awards under DNEG’s belt, Malhotra is determined to make ‘Ramayana’ a visually stunning masterpiece that resonates worldwide. He sees this film as India’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ moment, showcasing the grandeur of Indian epics to an international audience.

“We do not doubt its potential,” Malhotra stated to HT. “It’s up to us to bring it to the world, and we have a massive responsibility to do it right.” Addressing concerns that arose after Adipurush’s failure, Malhotra said, “That’s why we’re trying to be very careful and cautious, that we do it with the utmost care and with the utmost sensitivity. Because, right, you know, this opportunity does not come again and again, and it’s the moment for India right now.”

Malhotra sees Ramayana as more than just a film; he sees it as a cultural milestone that could redefine India’s presence in international cinema. “I’m keen to not just make India proud but excite the world about Indian storytelling and really celebrate global cinema together,” he explained.

Drawing parallels with Hollywood blockbusters, he highlighted how universally appealing narratives like Forrest Gump and Oppenheimer have left a lasting impact worldwide. “It’s not like we don’t like Hollywood films. It’s not like we don’t see an Oppenheimer and have a great feeling, or a Forrest Gump, or any of these, you know, landmark films. Their stories are universal. I believe this is universal too. This is that opportunity that I believe I’m pretty fortunate to have received in my life, and I hope I can deliver.”

As of now, Ramayana is set for a two-part release in 2026 and 2027.

