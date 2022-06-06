Shakira is one of the biggest names of the western music industry and hence, she enjoys an enormous fan following for her classic hits and sharp dance moves. If you are a fan of the singer, you are probably aware that she recently announced separation from footballer Gerard Piqué and has hence been trending on social media. Amidst all this drama, a recent report now suggests that she started following actor Henry Cavill on Instagram and do we see a romantic angle blooming?

For the unversed, the Hips Don’t Lie singer and Piqué made an official announcement a few days back, confirming that they had decided to go separate ways. They also asked media and fans to give them some privacy during this time and highlighted that the well-being of their children is at the top of their priorities. Rumours about their split started doing the rounds just a few days back when reports suggested that Piqué was caught cheating on Shakira.

Coming back to the topic, a throwback video of Superman fame Henry Cavill has lately been going viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen talking to the media on the red carpet of a function in the video, he sensing some commotion towards his left. He looks in the direction, absentmindedly answering the reporter, before it dawns on him that it is Shakira on the other side.

What left the fans fascinated is the part where Henry Cavill did a double take and audibly asked, “Is that Shakira”, before flashing his million dollar smile. Have a look.

Amidst all this gossip, Twitter users found out that Shakira has now started following Henry Cavill and Captain America fame Chris Evans on social media. This is leaving a part of the internet quite happy as they are manifesting a romantic angle.

Shakira’s recently following Henry Cavill, Chris Evans, Sam Heughan and more on Instagram after the Gerard Pique cheating allegations 👀 pic.twitter.com/9YnwRbhbzB — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) June 3, 2022

