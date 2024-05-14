HBO’s latest mini-series, The Veil, is a tight thriller with themes of espionage and international crime and operations. With Elizabeth Moss as the protagonist Imogen who is hell bent on proving that Adilah El Idrissi (Yumna Marwan) is actually Djinn al Raqqa of ISIS, who is planning a huge attack on the US, the series has already shown how the former has rescued Adilah from the camp she was held captive in. The two then took a detour and eventually, Imogen decided to take Adilah to Paris to reunite her with her daughter. After the DNA test conducted by the American intelligence, Imogen’s superiors are convinced that Adilah is not the fierce ISIS leader they are looking for. However, Imogen does not believe it, and this week’s episode proves that she’s not wrong.

Is Imogen Working for the Americans in The Veil?

Though the show has established Imogen to be working as a French intelligence officer, this episode shows her talking to Max (Josh Charles), the CIA officer who is working with the French intelligence in a manner that shows that the two have already formed a deal that’s beneficial for both of them. We also get to know Imogen’s backstory here as Adilah asks for her true identity, holding her at gunpoint.

Imogen then reveals that her father was a British diplomat who was killed by the Turkish communist party in Istanbul. She further states that she believes that it was actually the CIA who was behind her father’s killing. Revealing this truth about her past helps her gain more trust from Adilah.

What Happens at the End of The Veil Episode 3?

This episode also sheds a great deal of light on Adilah. We see the man who found Adilah’s note in the library in Episode 2 coming to the camp where she was held captive. Here he kills two of the camp’s personnel on being asked for his identity. He then digs up a phone from under the ice, which Adilah had hidden there. He calls someone from the phone whose number is saved as ‘Monday’, saying that the time has come. This call sets a string of actions in motion that includes stealing the cores of a radioactive machine and shipping it off to America. This guy in the camp is, however, shot dead by a sniper. On the other hand, in Paris, Imogen convinces Max to help her with the details of her father. Adilah is approached by a man who drops her a note that tells her to meet him the day after and also to bring Imogen along with her. The ending of the episode, with the ship sailing towards the US with the cores of the stolen radioactive machine, has made things further tense and complicated.

