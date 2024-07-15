Following the fire from last week’s Battle at Rook’s Rest, House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 delves into the aftermath of the battle as Prince Aemond Targaryen returns to King’s Landing to rule the kingdom. This episode gives plenty of fresh material, especially the major moment from the book, the Sowing of the Seeds.

In the last episode, the Dance of the Dragons reaches a pivotal moment with a bloody clash at Rook’s Rest, resulting in 900 deaths. While Prince Aemond emerges as the last dragonrider standing, Rhaenys is killed, and King Aegon II is severely injured. Episode 5 saw the cast dealing with the aftermath as Rhaenyra who now misses both Daemon and Rhaenys, seeks new allies, while the Greens grapple with King Aegon II’s incapacitation. Meanwhile, Daemon isolates himself at Harrenhal, declaring himself king and struggling to forge alliances.

Rhaenyra and Jace’s Plans To Claim More Dragons

Although the Blacks might have lost one of their Dragonriders, Rhaenyra’s son, Jacaerys Velaryon comes up with a plan to replenish their forces. In Season 1, it was revealed that there are riderless dragons on Dragonstone and Driftmark. Season 2 showcases Seasmoke flying around aimlessly, prompting Jace to remind his mother that while they may be short on Targaryens, there are others with Valyrian blood who could potentially bond with the dragons.

In the second season, it becomes evident that dragon riding isn’t exclusive to Targaryens, as House Velaryon members have also ridden dragons. Although George R.R. Martin’s books don’t explicitly confirm that one must be Valyrian to ride a dragon, the show suggests the Targaryens believe this.

Despite the Doom of Valyria, many with Valyrian blood still exist, including new characters introduced this season. To reckon forces, Jacaerys and Rhaenyra delve into Dragonstone’s library to track their lineages to potential dragon riders like Alyn, Ulf, and Hugh, and consider Lord Bartimos Celtigar. While there are riderless dragons and potential riders, the risk of allowing a stranger to tame a dragon remains significant, as it would grant immense power to the new rider.

Daemon’s Chance At Third Party In Dance of the Dragons

Daemon’s attempt to position himself as a third party in the Dance of the Dragons ends up with him botching his chances of making allies in the Riverlands. Known for their high regard for honor, several Riverland lords express disgust at Daemon’s tactics after the Battle of the Burning Mill in episode 3. Despite gaining House Blackwood’s support, it comes at the cost of attaching House Bracken, their ancient rival aligned with the Greens. Daemon suggests using underhanded tactics to force the Brackens into surrender, leading the Blackwoods to capture women and children, an action which earned severe disapproval from other Riverlords. They arrive at Harrenhal to condemn Daemon, leaving him in a precarious position to win back their support and ultimately align them with Rhaenyra, making his situation difficult to salvage.

Will Aegon II Survive?

After Aemond burnt Aegon II and his dragon, episode 5 sees the Greens worrying about Aegon’s injury. While his mother, Alicent Hightower tries to piece together Aemond’s involvement in this incident, Criston Cole covers for him and chooses his side, claiming that Aemond is a better option for their leadership. Towards the end of the episode, Helaena finds Aemond staring at the Iron Throne and asks him if it is worth the price. It is believed that she had one of her visions where she saw the battle at Rook’s Rest and knew Aemond was behind Aegon’s injury.

While Aegon’s condition is awful, he will eventually recover from his injuries. After this event, there is a period when Aegon regains his ability to make decisions but remains scarred for the rest of his life.

House of Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 is streaming on HBO and Max.

