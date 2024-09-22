Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have shifted base and permanently settled on cloud nine. Their horror comedy Stree 2 is officially the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema and is now moving the ladder to cross some of the biggest collections by Indian films. The ticket sales for the film testify that the horror comedy will roar again on Sunday as well.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 38 Ticket Sales On BMS

On the 38th day, the sixth Saturday, the film kept roaring at the ticket window virtually on BMS, selling 3065 tickets per hour for the entire day, registering a total sale of 76.35K on September 21. When compared to the ticket sales of other films on the sixth Saturday, the horror comedy stands tallest.

Stree 2 VS Kalki 2898 AD

Comparing the sixth Saturday ticket sales for the Stree sequel and Prabhas’s Kalki, the horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik roared with 1.8 times higher sales than Nag Ashwin’s mythos-sci-fi flick. In fact, horror comedy has surpassed the sales of Jawan, Gadar 2, and Animal.

Here are the ticket sales recorded by recent biggies on the sixth Saturday of their release on BMS.

1. Stree2: 73.56K

2. Kalki2898AD: 39.69K

3. Jawan: 29.71K

4. Animal: 19.61K

5. Gadar2: 15.49K

Stree 2 VS Jawan

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film roared 147.5% higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at this point in terms of ticket sales. However, the horror comedy currently stands at 598.5 crore at the box office and needs almost 40 crore more to beat the Shah Rukh Khan actioner!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

