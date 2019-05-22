Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday ; Shanaya Kapoor Ft. Charlies Angels - It's The Sassiest Birthday Wish Ever!

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s birthday today and Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday has wished her best friend in the sassiest way ever. Ananya posted a picture on her Instagram which also has Shanaya Kapoor alongside and it has a lot of connection with Charlies Angels.

Ananya wished Suhana with a throwback picture which goes back to the time when the trio was posing like Charlies Angels with guns in their hand. Look at the attitude and the expression each one of them is carrying in the picture, readymade for Bollywood, aren’t they?

She captioned the picture as “happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart ❤️ We love u Sueeeee ,” to which the birthday girl replied, “Hahahahaha omg I love you 😢❤️❤️ thank you” and Shanaya said, “Don’t mess w these chicas.” Haha, that’s how these new gen kids roll!

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is riding high on the praises for her confident debut in Student Of The Year 2, which is a Karan Johar production and stars Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria alongside. The movie has made collections of 64.52 crores* till now. The actress also has Pati Patni Aur Woh in the pipeline alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Recently, Ananya was also spotted outside Karan Johar’s office, and it is being said that she has bagged another movie with Johar. Indeed a career start that each one of us would want!

