PICTURES: Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Caught HOLDING HANDS, Love Aaj Kal Happening In Real Life?

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan are the talk of the town. On numerous occasions, the actress has revealed how she’s totally crushing over the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor and wants to date him. Soon after, they grabbed Imtiaz Ali’s romantic flick which is being termed as Love Aaj Kal 2 but looks like the romance is brewing even in real life. If you don’t believe us, check out these pictures as the duo are caught hand-in-hand.

Every now and then, we spot the alleged couple together as they’re currently shooting for the movie. Some days ago, pictures of them riding on a bike in Delhi were doing rounds on the internet, now a new picture has emerged where Sara & Kartik in a car are holding hands. As soon as they realize that there’s paparazzi around, they both hide their faces, but too late, you guys!

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Kartik was also seen hiding his face because he didn’t want to reveal his look from the movie. Videos of the same are also viral on the internet. Indeed, the actor has a massive fan following and when that combines with the news of his love life, people aren’t letting that go at any cost.

Apart from Sara, Kartik is also being linked with Ananya Panday who recently in an interview said, she’d let Kartik and Sara be and doesn’t want to be “kabab me haddi”. But since they also have Pati Patni Aur Woh which is in works, let’s see what the faith of this love triangle ends up to!

