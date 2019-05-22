As Avantika Malik Drops ‘Khan’ From Her Full Name, Her Mother Opens Up On The Divorce With Imran Khan

Last year we saw quite a handful of divorce happening in the B-Town including Malaika Arora- Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar- Adhuna Akhtar, Arjun Rampal-Mehr Jessia and here comes the new one, Imran Khan- Avantika Malik. There are reports that there’s trouble in Imran Khan & Avantika Malik’s paradise.

Avantika has apparently moved back to her parent’s house and left Imran’s house in Pali Hill, Bandra. Both of them have a four-year-old daughter named Imara who’s also gone to her granny’s place with her mother Avantika. While there have been no legal proceedings of yet but they have parted ways and started living separately.

Recently in an interview, Avantika’s mother gave a statement to in.com and said that they are not legally getting separated and that husband & wife have some differences which will be sorted anyway.

The couple tied the knot back in 2011 and are doting parents to Imara their daughter. Meanwhile, Avantika has also removed ‘Khan’ from her Instagram handle and is now just ‘Avantika Malik’.

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti-Batti in 2015 opposite Kangana Ranaut. Let’s hope all is well between the couple and these are just mere rumours!

