Tanushree Dutta: “First Alok Nath Appearing In A Film & Now #MenToo, Something Is fishy”

Tanushree Dutta started the #MeToo movement in India and it became the new revolution. People from different sectors came up and narrated their stories and talk about their struggle stories. And soon everyone started talking about it on social media, calling for justice. Now #MenToo is trending in India since the rape and extortion case filed against Karan Oberoi. Pooja Bedi, daughter of Kabir Bedi, came ahead and spoke in support of Karan Oberoi and #MenToo. It is said the rape allegation is false against him. Time will only tell, how true it is though.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Spotboye, Tanushree Dutta spoke about #MenToo and said, “I would like to caution the Indian Public and media against rendering their engirdled support to the #mentoo movement that seeks to protect the claims that innocent men are being framed by so-called evil women with a vendetta. Some people with clearly vested interests are trying to start in India a revolution that can further endanger the status of women and child victims of harassment and sexual crimes. The reason for my erring on the side of caution is that although I believe that neither men nor women should use the law to settle scores or take our personal vendetta against each other; sometimes the lack of tangible evidence and extreme intimidation of witnesses by perpetrators makes it impossible to prove a crime to police and law but that does not mean a woman is lying or making it up.”

She further says, “It takes tremendous courage and boldness to face stigma to make an accusation against a man in our society for a woman, hence making a movement such as #mentoo can potentially embolden real harassers, molesters and rapists and their supporters into forming organizations to shield themselves from the law and justice. Also, the ratio of men to women in our country is skewed in the male’s favour by hundreds of millions. This is due to female infanticide and preferential male baby practices in our nation which despite the laws are still carried out. #metoo was a movement aimed at social cleansing by public disclosure in cases where legal justice is exhausting, difficult or impossible but #Mentoo can put doubt on any woman putting forth a complaint!! Who are you and I to decide which cases are true and which are false?? Were we there to see what really happened?? The burden of proof still on the woman but now this additional threat of men’s rights organizations can further threaten the safety of women and suppress them into permanent silence if it’s not checked.”

Finally, Tanushree Dutta summed it up by saying, “So please give deep thought and consideration to these factors as a few women notorious for their support of notorious men have risen up in recent days with such men movements and are aggressively promoting it. Intuitively I know there’s something very sinister brewing under the surface in the garb of a movement and perhaps it is an attempt to undo the impact of #metoo in India so that the status quo goes back to quiet submission just as it was before. First Alok Nath appearing in a film and now #men too. Something is fishy!!”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!