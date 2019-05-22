Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Have A Blast During Bharat Promotions On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ Sets – See PICS!

Bollywood actors Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved on-screen jodis we have in the industry today. The duo will soon be seen in the upcoming film Bharat. Both of them are on a promotional spree and every day we get to see their pictures.

Salman and Katrina were recently spotted on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as they were promoting Bharat and the pictures are proof that they had a whale of a time there.

As we all know that Salman loves kids, he can be seen enjoying with them on the sets. He even sang and danced with them. While Katrina also shook a leg and also she made Salman and kids do sit-ups. After looking at the pictures, we really can’t wait for this episode to air on TV. Check out the pictures here:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on 5th June, 2019.

