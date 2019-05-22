Kick 2: Salman Khan CONFIRMS Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Part Of The Sequel!

Salman Khan in a recent interview spoke about his upcoming movie with Katrina Kaif & Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat, and his future projects like Dabangg 3 and Kick 2. But what grabbed our attention was when the actor gave a confirmation about Jacqueline Fernandez sure shot being a part of Kick 2. Here’s what he said.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Salman confirmed the same when he said, “Of course. Dabangg will always have Sonakshi (Sinha), Jackie Fernandez will always be a part of Kick and Tiger can never be made without Katrina.” Now that’s the news we needed to hear. Are y’all equally excited?

Now that Jacqueline Fernandez is finalised for Kick 2, fans don’t have to wait for long now. This sequel is surely on the cards and we will see this amazing Jodi very soon!

Yesterday there were reports where Salman Khan spoke about Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat and said, “She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won’t be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn’t sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding.”

Salman further added, “No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn’t call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it’s alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good.”

