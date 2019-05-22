Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Collaboration Is A Political Thriller? Ropes In Political Columnists

After Zero debacle, Shah Rukh Khan may not have immediate plans as an actor but he surely has some crazy plans as a producer for digital giant Netflix.

The superstar’s production house Red Chillies has already announced two Netflix originals, Bard Of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi and Class Of 83 starring Bobby Deol. Now there are reports that Red Chillies is planning another thriller which will be based on the political climate in India.

A source has been quoted as saying by Mid-Day, “The series traces the political climate of the country between 2000 and 2019, including the equation between two rival parties. It will be a mix of fiction and real-life events and will be designed along the lines of a thriller. A team of renowned political columnists have been roped in, and they are currently giving shape to the material, keeping the demands of the global audience in mind. The cast and director will be locked only once the script is ready.”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has also signed a deal with Netflix for his previous and future films as well.

Meanwhile, SRK engaged in a candid interview American talk show host David Letterman recently. Talking about his experience the superstar said that he was thrilled and honoured to share his story with one of the most famous talk show personalities.

“I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I’m thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him” said SRK.

