Bigg Boss 13: Fans Of Salman Khan & The Show – We May Have A BAD News For You All!

There’s good news for the Bigg Boss and Salman Khan fans as the show is finally returning with its 13th season. But there’s slightly bad news too, for the fans of Salman Khan and the show. After the failure of the 12th season, it was being said that there might be no Bigg Boss 13 but it’s happening with a little change.

According to the latest reports of Bollywood Life, the makers of Bigg Boss have taken a lesson from the failure of last season and have planned to drop the idea of taking commoners this time.

A source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Life, “This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly.”

Interestingly, the idea of taking non-celebrities in Bigg Boss is as old as the first season. Non-celebrities featured in the 1st, 2nd and 6th season of BB earlier and then it became a ritual from 10th season onwards. In the 10th season, we all saw how a non-celebrity won the show which had a format of Celebrities vs Commoners.

Meanwhile, It has been reported that celebrities like Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and Vivek Dahiya have been approached by the makers along with some Tik Tok celebrities. However, according to the source, Jay and Mahhi have denied because they are expecting their first child.

There are still 3 months for the show to go on air and the casting for the show will start in a full swing soon. Salman Khan is expected to come back as the host for the show.

Bigg Boss 12 remained in the news for contestants like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur and others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!