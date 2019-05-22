PM Narendra Modi Director On Vivek Oberoi Meme Controversy: "Nothing Big About It... Ho Gaya, Ho Gaya"

Vivek Oberoi on last Monday shared a meme which mocked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s past relations with Salman Khan and himself along with her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan, and it didn’t really go well with the netizens. Twitterati including various celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar went onto criticize the act and called it “disgusting and classless.” Now director of his upcoming movie PM Narendra Modi has broken his silence and here’s what he has to say.

As we know, after a long halt, Vivek’s movie based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is finally releasing on May 24, the director is busy promoting the movie. In a conversation with Zoom TV, when Omung Kumar was asked about how he felt about the meme, he said, “Delete kar diya, apologise kar diya, by mistake ho gaya. It was a mazaak, it happened in the wrong way. Sometimes you think it’s funny and you should share it par kisi ko funny lagta hai toh kisi ko nahi lagta hai. People objected to it and he deleted it…sorry bol raha hai. There is nothing big about it…ho gaya, ho gaya. People laughed at the meme when they saw it…agar koi [object] kar deta hai toh wrong lagta hai.”

(He deleted, apologized and it happened by mistake. It was a joke but it happened in the wrong way. Sometimes you find something funny and feel like sharing it but others might not feel the same. He deleted it after people objected and apologized. There is nothing big about it, what happened…happened. When people saw it, they laughed but once someone objects, it seems wrong to everyone)

When further asked if he thinks it was wrong on Vivek’s side, he said, “I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain. This is nothing much.” When asked if he feels it was a mistake on Vivek’s part, to which he replied, “That I can’t say. It’s his prerogative. I am no one to judge. If I pass judgement, I will also become a target of trolls.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya along with family and Salman Khan have not commented on the matter.

