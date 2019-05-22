Turpeya Song From Bharat: Nora Fatehi Is HOT But Salman Khan’s Swag Rules The Song

Turpeya Song From Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is just around the corner and the excitement level is already sky high. After releasing trailer and songs in the past, the makers have launched yet another song today. The song is titled Turpeya and it is quite intriguing.

The song is sung by Vishal, Shekhar featuring Sukhwinder Singh. It is a groovy one with Sukhwinder Singh’s rustic voice.

In the song, we can see Salman donning a navy uniform and dancing his heart out. After just a glimpse of her in the trailer, the makers have finally shown Nora in the song. She looks hot as she shows off her sexy moves. The belly dance is just too hot to handle. All said and done, the team of Bharat has another winner in hand post all the other songs.

Check out the song here:





The actor has left no stones unturned for his upcoming movie Bharat. There are seven phases in the character’s life and the actor took a lot of hardships in playing them with perfection.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

