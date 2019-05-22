India’s Most Wanted Is NOT Releasing In Dubai; Raj Kumar Gupta Denies Taking Down The ‘Terrorist’ Dialogue

With just two days left in a release, Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted has witnessed major setback in its arrival because as per the latest reports flowing in, the movie will not release in Dubai.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the censor board of Dubai has taken an objection over certain dialogue from the movie. The source quoted, “In India’s Most Wanted there is a dialogue that says most terrorists are based either in Pakistan or Dubai, and it was this reference that didn’t go down too well with the censors there. Had this dialogue been deleted the film would be permitted to release, but the makers of the film did not budge and hence it will not release.”

Asserting the same, director Raj Kumar Gupta stated, “Yes the film will not release in Dubai. There were some issues which could not be sorted and hence this decision.”

On asked whether it is the same dialogue that sparked the issue, the filmmaker replied, “Yes the said dialogue is there in the film and it is a factual one based on the research that has been conducted. So we did not want to do away with the dialogue and decided on retaining it in the film even if it entailed a non-release in Dubai”, reports Bollywood Hungama.

India’s Most Wanted is slated to release on 24th June 2019.

