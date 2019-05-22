How’s The Hype (Audience) Of India’s Most Wanted? It’s Slow But Might Steadily Win The Race!

2019 is literally a treat for all Bollywood lovers with varied genres being served to the audience. Speaking about this month, after teen drama Student Of The Year 2 and romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De, Arjun Kapoor’s thriller India’s Most Wanted is all set to arrive this Friday. The movie seems to be more of a word-of-mouth dependent affair rather than a big money spinner right from its opening day. Owing to the same reason, India’s Most Wanted witnessed a low buzz in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section with just approx 2,000 votes coming its way.

Let’s take a look at how the songs and trailer of India’s Most Wanted fared amongst the netizens:

Vande Mataram is the motivational track from India’s Most Wanted, dedicated to the unsung heroes who safeguard our nation. Vocalized in the soothing vocals of Papon and Altamash Faridi, the track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is composed by Amit Trivedi. The song received a below average response with only 48% of voters giving a nod.

Another motivational track, Akela too, saw a shocking response with just 50% participants giving a thumbs up, despite being beautifully sung by Abhijeet Srivastava and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The trailer of India’s Most Wanted too stayed low, with just 52% audience liking it. Despite the intriguing quotient, the trailer scored quite low.

On the whole, India’s Most Wanted is managing a below average buzz of 51%, which is really low. Having said that, the movie is backed by Raid fame Raj Kumar Gupta and going by overall look, it seems to be a slow starter and might pick up once the positive word-of-mouth comes into play.

