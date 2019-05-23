Ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said India’s future would be even brighter in this festival of democracy.

The actor had been campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election from Chandigarh.

“Jai ho,” Anupam tweeted.

प्रजातंत्र के इस महोत्सव में आज भारत का भविष्य और भी उज्जवल होगा। जय हो।🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 23, 2019

This Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a triangular contest among four-time MP and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kirron Kher, and former Union Minister Harmohan Dhawan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Former Railway Minister Bansal lost to Kirron Kher by nearly 70,000 votes in the 2014 elections.

