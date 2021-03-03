Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday uploaded a boomerang video of herself with her team, trying to recreate the famous album cover of the iconic band Beatles’ Abbey Road. The cover of the album had the Beatles crossing the road and it went on to become a music symbol of sorts.

According to her post, Farah reached the sets early and was in the mood to “goof around”.

Farah Khan uploaded the video on her Instagram account on Tuesday and captioned it: “When u reach the set early n hav time to goof around.. emulating #abbeyroad with direction/ choreography team.. ?? #shootdiaries #covidtestedandcleared #maskswereoffonlyforthepic”

In November 2020, Farah Khan took to social media and opened up about embracing motherhood and how she has frozen her eggs at the age of 34. She wrote, “Today I am a proud mother of three because of a choice. I became a mother when I was ready for it, not when the society deems ‘the appropriate age to conceive.’ Thanks to advancements in science, I was able to do it via IVF at my age. Today, it’s nice to see that more women are making this choice without fear of judgement, changing people’s mindsets and taking their happiness in their own hands. I recently came to know of a show on Sony TV called Story 9 Months Ki which makes a bold and honest statement – Agar pyaar ke bina shaadi ho sakti hai, toh pati ke bina maa kyu nahi?”

On the work front, Farah Khan is all set to play host on a chat show titled ‘Comedy Adda’, which has stand-up comedy as part of the format.

