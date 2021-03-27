Born Konidela Ram Charan Teja, this Telugu Mega Power Star is the son of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the nephew of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The actor, who made his acting debut in 2007, turns 36 today, and we decided to celebrate it by being you some costly things he’s spent his crores on, aka cars.

The actor, who also known by his pet name Cherry, has featured in several Telugu films like Chirutha (2007), Magadheera (2009), Yevadu (2014), Dhruva (2016), Rangasthalam (2018) and many more. He also made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the bi-lingual film Zanjeer (titled Thoofan in Telugu).

While Ram Charan has earned quite a lot of dough for films, the actor has invested it into several expensive things like cars, a fabulous house, a polo riding club, an airline – Trujet and stakes Apollo Hospitals. Scroll down and take a look at his car collection.

Audi Martin V8 Vantage

Ram Charan is probably one of the first to own a high-performance car in India. It was a special gift from his parents-in-law at the celebration of his wedding some years back. The V8 Vantage is one of the most popular British sports cars in the world. It is powered by a 4.8-litre V8 engine with a max power of 420 HP and torque of 470 Nm. With a top speed of 290 kmph, this supercar comes with a hefty price tag that can extend up to Rs 2 crore.

Range Rover Autobiography

Ram Charan was first snapped with this super rare and super expensive British car at an event in 2014. The rare and ultra-impressive Range Rover Autobiography gets its power from a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine. This engine is capable of churning out 503 horsepower and 625 Nm of peak torque. Costing a whopping Rs 3.5 crore in India, the black beast also features an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The next expensive car in Charan’s garage is the Rolls Royce Phantom. A car that can be extensively customized to the owner’s tastes, this luxury SUV features a massive 6.8-litre naturally-aspirated V12 petrol engine. The car is said to generate 460 BHP of maximum power and 720 Nm of max torque. A gift to his father, Telugu star Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, is believed to have paid around Rs 3.34 crore for the supercar. The car also features Chiranjeevi’s signature 1111 registration number.

Happy Birthday, Ram Charan.

