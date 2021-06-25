Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s love story is a tale as old as time. Back in the day, the craze of #RanKat was massive among their fans and their breakup came as a surprise to their massive fanbase. Today, we bring you a throwback from the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, when Katrina literally slammed Ranbir on his face for his mansplaining nature. Scroll down to know more.

Katrina is very ‘proper’ in public, as well as her, personal life and everyone knows that about her in the industry.

Once in a conversation with VJ Xerxes while promoting Jagga Jasoos, the host asked Katrina Kaif about her role in the film. And before she could talk about her character, Ranbir Kapoor interrupted which pissed off the actress.

Slamming him Katrina said, “You do realize you are talking about my character when I am sitting right here”. Adding to Kat’s statement, Kapoor said, “Yes but you are not saying it properly. I am the producer of the film. I have produced this film, I can talk about it.”

Ranbir Kapoor kept interrupting Katrina Kaif throughout the interview and being tired of his mansplaining nature, the actress said angrily, “He treats me like a kid like I know nothing. He won’t let me finish my sentences.”

Well, we have all been there. But one can take inspiration from Katrina how she subtly schooled Ranbir for interrupting her over and over again.

Watch the full interview here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. But since it’s a global pandemic, the makers had to stall the same because of the nation lockdown.

Besides this, Katrina Kaif will reportedly start shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan post the lockdown.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor interrupting Katrina Kaif throughout the interview? Tell us in the comments below.

