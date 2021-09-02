Advertisement

The television industry saw one of the most heartbreaking news today after reports of Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise began to surface on social media. As social media is now inundated with condolences, Rahul Vaidya has now expressed shock with the demise of the actor.

Sidharth reportedly passed away due to a heart attack. The report sent shock waves across the nation. Bigg Boss 13 winner enjoyed a massive fan following who are now struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am beyond numb and out of words right now! I woke up to this news and couldn’t believe it. I immediately called up a few friends from the industry and got to know what happened. I can’t believe that Sidharth is no more. Ever since I have heard of this, I am thinking of his mother and sisters and what they must be going through right now. It’s unimaginable! I only pray that they all get the courage to face this.”

Rahul Vaidya further said, “I knew Sidharth a little better because we go to the same gym and often bumped into each other. Apart from that, when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, he had been warm towards me and I will forever be grateful for that!”

He added, “Sidharth Shukla was always seen fit and healthy. So when the report of the star suffering a heart attack at the age of 40 came as a shocker for many of his fans. Even Rahul Vaidya was in shock hearing the news. He said, “You should have seen Sidharth working out like a boss. He never came across unfit or ill and that is what is shocking me the most.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also expressed shock in a tweet. He wrote, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

Actor Nikitin Dheer too mourned the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. He wrote on Twitter, “Extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sidharth Shukla, I met him just a while ago, sad how unpredictable life is.”

Must Read: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Bigg Boss 13’s Madhurima Tuli Remembers Her Housemate; Says, “I Can Imagine What His Family Must Be Going Through” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube