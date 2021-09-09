Advertisement

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been a part of a lot of controversies lately. Post the birth of his second son, many already began wondering what his name would be. Many were irked when Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to name the first son, Taimur Ali Khan. The actor is now opening up about how too much religion bothers him. Read on for details!

There was a lot of backlashes even when Saif who is a Muslim by religion, got married to Kareena Kapoor Khan who is born to a Hindu family. Post Taimur and Jehangir’s names, several people were furious about the actress forgetting her own roots.

Now, Saif Ali Khan is opening up about how he’s agnostic in real life. While talking about his character in the upcoming film Bhoot Police, the actor revealed, “I am agnostic in real life. I am very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life.”

Saif Ali Khan continued, “I find too much of religion to be an organisation and too many problems — associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better.”

During the conversation, the Adipurush actor also revealed that he’s not into the concept of an afterlife. He added, “…I am not about the afterlife… I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it’s just lights out. That’s the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I’m not hundred per cent sure that there isn’t one.”

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. The film also stars Javed Jaffery and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

