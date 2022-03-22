Ramanand Sagar has been the legend behind the Ramayan television series. He has helped generations learn about the values and traditions from the Indian epic. But his great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra came across as a surprise for many with her bold fashion choices. And that has also landed her with trolls on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Sakshi is a singer-songwriter by profession. The beauty is based out of LA and never holds herself back when it comes to clothing. From pulling off bralettes, see-through pants to bikinis, she goes all out with her fashion avatars.

Advertisement

Sakshi Chopra is now talking about how her mother asked her why she posts such pictures. She told TOI, “Well, mom has always allowed me to lead my life the way I want. My parents have been divorced since I was four years old. So, Dad never said sh**.”

Reacting to criticism around her bold pictures, Sakshi Chopra added, “I think women should be allowed to dress how they want. It is stupid to judge each other just on basis of one piece of cloth. My mom did ask me why I am putting such pictures, but when I told her to let me be, she respected what I am.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

If you follow her, you’d know that Sakshi has multiple times made noise over her alleged romance with Rohit Golia. However, the singer has refuted all such reports and said she’s single. She even added that her last breakup was over a year ago.

Well, we hope the message is loud and clear to all the trolls that Sakshi Chopra doesn’t give a damn and they stop the hatred against her!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

Must Read: Shaheen Salmani Honoured As Mithun Chakraborty Makes Her Sit On His Judge’s Seat On Hunarbaaz: “It Was Beyond Imagination…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube