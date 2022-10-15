Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been friends and then co-stars for a long time. Their steamy relationship on Hulu’s light-hearted murder mystery show ‘Only Murders In The Building’ was the talk of Twitter for ages. But new photos have surfaced that might indicate more than just a professional relationship or friendliness between the two. Read on to know more!

In season 2 of ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez played lovers. Even though the suspicion of the murder of that season did fall on Cara’s character, Alice, but in the end, she was cleared of all charges by the other characters. However, following various incidents, the two decided to restrict their relationship to just a friendship at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, much before the show, rumours were rife that there might be something more going on between the two and it might very well exceed the boundaries of ‘friendship’. In an old pic, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne were seen locking lips with each other. Both of them are wearing black bras. One woman with black hair and her back towards us is sporting white shorts while her partner, the blonde-haired woman is wearing a black bikini bottom.

The faces of the two women are not clearly visible to us since their heads are turned towards each other as they engage in a steamy and passionate kiss. But from the picture, it looked like the black-haired woman with her hair up in a ponytail might be Selena Gomez while her blonde-haired counterpart could be Cara Delevingne.

However, there’s really no way to be sure till we get to know some concrete details about the matter.

What do you think? Are these two women Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne? Or are they someone else? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: George Clooney aka Hollywood’s Prankster Once Pulled A ‘Fake Letter’ Prank On Meryl Streep That Led To Her Avoid Brad Pitt For 5 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram