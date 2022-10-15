Black Adam’s end credit scenes were leaked online, and fans are going haywire as it spoils a major cameo. If you haven’t watched the film and are planning to, consider this a SPOILER WARNING. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is still a few days away from its release, which is on 21st October.

The hype around it is gearing up, especially since its early reviews came in. A few critics took to Twitter to share their reactions to the DC movie. Almost all the reviews were positive, and people praised The Rock’s DC debut. Only a handful criticized the plot and the CGI.

Another conversation happening around Black Adam is the rumoured cameo of Henry Cavill’s Superman. Dwayne Johnson has teased the Enola Holmes actor’s appearance in his upcoming DC flick several times. Even the trailer hinted that Henry is making a comeback despite saying that he is done with the role.

Now, the leaked end credits of Black Adam have confirmed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman. Multiple sources have pointed out that the scenes containing major spoilers of the Dwayne Johnson starrer ended up online. People took to Twitter to respond to it. Though social media sites have now worked on removing them.

Several pointed out how the DCEU is relying a lot on the end-credits scene. While one user said, #blackadam” end credits scene got the biggest applause since Endgame.”

Freaking YouTube spoiled Black Adam end credits for me. Stupid ass leak but all I can say is it’s 🔥 — |J| ||R|| ||O|| |D| (@Jrod2409) October 13, 2022

Did anyone else see the Black Adam end credits leak… pic.twitter.com/6U8Vs4wfnM — Tristan ☾ (@TristanDC_) October 13, 2022

This MCU structure of focusing and weighing more on a post credit scene was never a DCEU method, whose emphasis was more on delivering an overall quality storytelling, now look how #BlackAdam is totally dependant on a minute scene in the end credits for its success. — THE LAUGHING BAT #IStandWithRayFisher (@DahiyaKnight) October 13, 2022

Kind of crazy to think black Adam is literally relying on Henry cavilsSuperman at this point. It’s a cameo and they’re pushing the end credits scene hard

I’m sure the movie is good. But they’re relying on cavils Superman for box office and word of mouth

He’s the market right now — Chris Munoz (@CMunoz_Thoughts) October 13, 2022

@wbd an end credits scene is not a reason to go see a movie. If the scene leaking concerns you that people won't go see #BlackAdam then you have bigger problems. pic.twitter.com/pKpRjV8GIk — Raveryn 🦸‍♂️🦇🦸‍♀️🧜🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🤖 🦹🏽‍♂️ (@raveryn) October 14, 2022

We agree with the point raised by fans of how Black Adam‘s end credits scene shouldn’t be the only reason to pull an audience. But it is exciting to hear that Henry Cavill’s Superman is back. He is one of the most beloved versions of the DC superhero. Let’s see what the future of his character holds.

