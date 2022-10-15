Black Adam's End Credit Scene Containing A Major Spoiler Leaked Online
Black Adam End Credit Scene Was Leaked Online(Pic Credit: Movie Still, Twitter)

Black Adam’s end credit scenes were leaked online, and fans are going haywire as it spoils a major cameo. If you haven’t watched the film and are planning to, consider this a SPOILER WARNING. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is still a few days away from its release, which is on 21st October.

The hype around it is gearing up, especially since its early reviews came in. A few critics took to Twitter to share their reactions to the DC movie. Almost all the reviews were positive, and people praised The Rock’s DC debut. Only a handful criticized the plot and the CGI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another conversation happening around Black Adam is the rumoured cameo of Henry Cavill’s Superman. Dwayne Johnson has teased the Enola Holmes actor’s appearance in his upcoming DC flick several times. Even the trailer hinted that Henry is making a comeback despite saying that he is done with the role.

Now, the leaked end credits of Black Adam have confirmed that Henry Cavill is back as Superman. Multiple sources have pointed out that the scenes containing major spoilers of the Dwayne Johnson starrer ended up online. People took to Twitter to respond to it. Though social media sites have now worked on removing them.

Several pointed out how the DCEU is relying a lot on the end-credits scene. While one user said, #blackadam” end credits scene got the biggest applause since Endgame.”

Check out more reactions here:

We agree with the point raised by fans of how Black Adam‘s end credits scene shouldn’t be the only reason to pull an audience. But it is exciting to hear that Henry Cavill’s Superman is back. He is one of the most beloved versions of the DC superhero. Let’s see what the future of his character holds.

Must Read: Melissa McCarthy Had S*x Talk With Daughter “Incredibly Awkwardly” While Picking Up Dog Poop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out