Kangana Ranaut once again became the talk of the town owing to her social media posts. The actress never leaves a chance to create controversies owing to her Tweets and Insta posts attacking anyone and everyone. However, her latest Insta post backfired after she wrote about women’s choice of clothing. Taking to Insta story, the Panga actress shared the old photo that sees her wearing a lacy top with pants.

Sharing the photo she wrote, “Just emphasising on the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business… None of your business.” While she wrote on the next photo, “, “I think I made the point, I can go to the office now… bye.”

Soon after celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared her Insta post on Instagram, netizens couldn’t help but call out Kangana Ranaut for her hypocrisy. Commenting on her photo, a user wrote, “Ye koi aur pehna hota to didi ko hinduism, culture aur pta ni kya kya yaad aa jata.” While another said, “She is totally right but as per kangana your business is my business and my business is none of your business as she targets everyone for literally anything.”

One social media user even recalled the time when Kangana Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar a p*rn star. The comment read, “Hold on wasn’t she the one that called Urmila Matondkar a porn star for wearing revealing clothes in songs.”

“Bas iski dukaan band…ab aise ulte pulte photo daal k khud comment kar k kuch time nikalegi…fir ek bhooli dastaan ban jayegi. Ok tata bye bye” wrote the fourth user. Check out a few more comments below:

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut made headlines when she re-tweeted Rihanna’s Tweet on Farmer’s protest. Reacting to the same, she Tweeted, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA… Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kangana Ranaut? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

